Clemson beats Paris All-Stars 93-50

VIRY-CHATILLON, France (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s men’s basketball team once again dominated the Paris All-Stars, winning 93-50. It marks back-to-back wins for the Tigers.

The team shot the lights out, connecting on 60.0 percent of their shots from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point territory.

Clemson had a pain of standout performances from Alex Hemenway and Josh Beadle. Hemenway scored 20 points and Beadle scored 16 points.

The Tigers will play one more game in France against AC Golfe Juan. The team will return to America on August 13.

This trip wouldn’t be possible without the support of Coach Brownell, @ClemsonPrez, @GrahamNeff, our donors and our fans‼️ pic.twitter.com/MbdsV07haG — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) August 6, 2022

