Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead after a house fire.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday.

The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene

