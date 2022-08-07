Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead after a house fire.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday.

The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene

