Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. However, their condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community. They added that they plan to release more information later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daughter asks for city to knock down house
‘I’m torn apart’: Daughter, family calls for house to be destroyed after woman found murdered
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.
Vigil for Susan Donald
Family holds vigil for Susan Donald
Man dies in house fire
Man dies in house fire