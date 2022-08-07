Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. However, their condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community. They added that they plan to release more information later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.