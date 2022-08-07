‘I’m torn apart’: Daughter, family calls for house to be destroyed after woman found murdered

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned house in July are now demanding for change.

On July 2, 69-year-old Susan Donald was found dead in the house located on South Leach Street.

The family is calling for the City of Greenville to tear the house down, which is next to the house where Donald’s daughter lives, so they will no longer have to see it.

“Words can’t explain the hurt that my family goes through on a daily basis. It’s disheartening. My kids are tore apart. I’m torn apart,” said Stacy Donald. “We just want justice. We want this house taken down. So, we don’t have to suffer every day.”

