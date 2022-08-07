More storms this week, drier into next weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, perhaps some areas of patchy fog are possible, especially across the mountain valleys. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

Next week will feature the same weather, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, some with heavy rain. High temperatures through midweek will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 in the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains.

A pattern shift finally occurs by Thursday, as a cold front sweeps through. Showers and storms are likely Thursday, but will end Friday into the weekend as a slightly drier and cooler airmass builds in. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s in the mountains. The humidity will be much lower Friday into the weekend, making it feel more comfortable. Lows will be in the 60s, even some 50s in the mountains!

Tropical activity in the Atlantic is starting to pick up, with a disturbance coming off the African coast. It could develop into a tropical system in the days to come. If it’s named it would be Danielle.

