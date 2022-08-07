Sentencing scheduled Monday in Ahmaud Arbery case

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The white men convicted of hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood have been scheduled for sentencing this summer in federal court. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Aug. 1 sentencing hearings for all three men. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison. It's possible the sentencing date could change. Prosecutors asked the judge in a legal filing Tuesday, April 19, 2022 to postpone the hearings until later in August. (Pool, File)(AP)
By Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The men responsible for murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a residential community in Georgia, are set to be sentenced on Monday morning.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan are already serving time for Arbery’s murder in February 2020.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, continues to fight for justice in this case and make sure that her son’s murder is not forgotten.

“I had to keep going to get justice for Ahmaud,” said his mother Wanda Cooper. “The day I laid Ahmaud to rest, I made a promise we would give him justice. It’s been a struggle, it’s been a fight but we finally got some justice.”

Arbery was 25-years-old when he was followed while walking in his Brunswick neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Arbery, recently told police he feared that he would be killed in a state prison by fellow inmates.

That’s according to a legal filing by McMichael’s defense attorney that asks a judge to keep McMichael in federal custody when he’s sentenced Monday on a hate crime conviction.

RELATED: Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

Attorney Amy Lee Copeland wrote that McMichael has received hundreds of death threats since he killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in February 2020.

She says McMichael worries “he will promptly be killed” in a Georgia prison system that the Justice Department is investigating for violence between inmates.

RELATED: Remembering Ahmaud Arbery: Sunday marks his 28th birthday

In February, Rep. Sandra Scott from Clayton County introduced the legislation in the Georgia House to make Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day. The date was chosen because it is the same day that Ahmaud Arbery was killed in 2020.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael requested acquittal of their federal hate crimes convictions related to the murder of Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly crash on Hwy. 8
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Anderson Co.
Cash for no guns
Cash for no guns
Suspect in custody following shooting
Suspect in custody following shooting
FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing in his trial along with his father Greg...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison
Deputies searching for woman seen at Dollar General in Rutherford County
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.