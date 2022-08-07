Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday.

Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.

According to deputies, Dyer had a parole violation, so they tried to pull him over. However, Dyer refused to stop.

Eventually, Dyer stopped his vehicle after leading deputies on a chase. He was taken into custody, and deputies began investigating the situation. During their investigation, deputies discovered that the truck Dyer was driving had been reported stolen in Polk County.

Deputies said Dyer was charged with the following and booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $210,000 secured bond.

Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

Flee/Elude Arrest

W/MVPossession of Firearm by Felon

Resisting Public Officer

Parole Violation

Felony Probation Violation

Four counts of Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor

Four counts of Failure to Appear on a Felony

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.