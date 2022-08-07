Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle.

On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton and gave him his first defeat of the Revolutionary War. Officials said their guided hike will show what led to this battle and cover commanders and soldiers from both sides. They added that they will also cover the battle’s importance and how it impacted the war.

According to officials, the hike will last around two hours and cover difficult terrain located off their trails. Because of this, officials asked people to dress appropriately, bring water and leave pets at home.

The hike costs $10 per person and will start at 9:45 am at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site, located at 568 Monument Road, Enoree, SC 29335.

Anyone interested can save their spot on the hike at Event Registration.

