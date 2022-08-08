Attempted murder suspect still wanted following chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday evening.

Deputies said they responded to Rock Crusher Road on Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was helped at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

During their investigation, deputies said 34-year-old Kristopher Lamar Jenkins of Walhalla was identified as the suspect. According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and threatened to shoot him. The victim supposedly tried to take the gun from Jenkins, but it went off and hit the victim during the struggle.

While collecting evidence, deputies were notified that Jenkins was also driving a stolen black Honda taken from Seneca. On Monday morning, deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it. However, the driver refused to stop and got away on foot after the chase ended.

Deputies are still searching for Jenkins. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

