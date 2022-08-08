Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

Deputies searching for woman seen at Dollar General in Rutherford County
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General.

Deputies say the woman and man in the photo above visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say they need to interview the woman in regards to a self-checkout incident.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 828-286-2911 or CrimeStoppers at 828-286-8477.

