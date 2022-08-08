Ella Strong: Clemson’s Bryan Bresee inspired by sister’s strength

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is back on the field, ready to suit up again after missing a good majority of the previous season.

Bresee tore his ACL when the Tigers played NC State. It was the star lineman’s first major injury. He’s slowly recovered and is back on the football field, with extra inspiration.

His little sister, Ella Bresee, is battling brain cancer. The elder Bresee sibling has added a permanent reminder of his sister’s battle. On his right forearm is a tattoo of a rose. The words “Ella Strong” adorn the middle of the tattoo.

That’s in honor of his little sister’s battle. Bresee derives his strength from the incredible strength his sister has shown.

“Just tells you to keep going. My little sister is also just a little girl who just has so much on her plate right now,” Bryan Bresee said. “Just whatever I’m going through isn’t half as bad as what she’s going through. Just talking to her and she encourages me all the time talking to her. It’s been a huge help.”

Ella came to campus a few months ago at the Lady’s Clinic as part of Dabo’s All In Team foundation. It was meaningful for the Bresee family to be together around the Tigers.

“Great getting back. She loves Clemson,” Bresee said. “For her to be back here and just see everybody. She loves it. So, it was a really good moment.”

We will be playing for a lot of things this year. But this one will be at the front of our hearts. I’ve met a lot of tough people in my life but Ella Bresee is the real deal! @bryan_bresee Ella Strong!!! pic.twitter.com/ub8xhGN0zZ — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) July 17, 2022

Bresee is widely projected to be a first round draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

