Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”.

“With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.

The Spartanburg chapter of the non-profit began in 2019 with a mission to support families.

“Not have to worry so much about getting their clothes for the children especially because children grow out of their clothes so often, so fast that they’re just constantly having to get new clothes. So, this just takes one thing off of their list that they have to buy especially with the rising prices right now,” explained Social Media Manager Summer Spears.

For one dollar each family gets 20 minutes to get as much kids clothing as you can into two bags.

1,500 families pre-registered with more coming as walk-ins.

Maybin, and her kids, were one of the families leaving with some clothes.

“I’m very big in the wintertime because you cannot get enough coats. So I got them a lot of coats and shoes,” she said.

Everything at God’s Closet, from the children’s clothing to shoes to bedding, is donated.

Those donations go right back to the community.

“Whenever we put out a statement, we need more clothes, the clothes come flooding in. The community definitely responds whenever they see the need for clothing. They come and they support us,” said Spears.

God’s Closet says they will probably have another Shop Day around Christmas time this year. Those events are open to everyone.

