Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men from Greenville were sentenced to prison following a string of armed robberies in January of 2019, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Solicitor Wilkins said evidence presented at trial confirmed that Keymore Dashun Barnwell and Kendrell De’Angelo Warren conspired together and robbed a Dollar General on Jan. 17, 2019 and a Sphinx gas station on Jan. 22, 2019. Both businesses were in Mauldin.

Evidence showed the two men were armed with handguns and took hundreds of dollars.

On the morning of the trial on Aug. 3, Warren pled guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of criminal conspiracy. However, the solicitor said Warren refused to cooperate in the prosecution of Barnwell. After Barnwell was convicted and sentenced, the judge sentenced to 27years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Solicitor Wilkins said on Aug. 3, 2022, Barnwell was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of conspiracy. Barnwell was sentenced to 35 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

