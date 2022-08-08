Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison

FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing in his trial along with his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, on Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood says he's afraid fellow inmates will kill him if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Aug. 7, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood says he’s afraid fellow inmates will kill him if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.

That’s according to a legal filing by Travis McMichael’s defense attorney that asks a judge to keep McMichael in federal custody when he’s sentenced Monday on a hate crime conviction.

Attorney Amy Lee Copeland wrote that McMichael has received hundreds of death threats since he killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in February 2020.

She says McMichael worries “he will promptly be killed” in a Georgia prison system that the Justice Department is investigating for violence between inmates.

