Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs, city officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Portions of a major trail for biking and walking in Greenville will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to the City of Greenville.

City officials said over the next four weeks, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing the Academy Street bridge on the Swamp Rabbit trail.

Part of Swamp Rabbit trail closed (City of Greenville)

If you normally take this pathway on the Swamp Rabbit trail, we have a detour for you to use:

Instead of going along the trail under the bridge, continue on Reedy View Drive under the bridge and go across onto the sidewalk next to the District West Apartments. From there, you will be able to get back onto the trail.

Swamp Rabbit trail detour (City of Greenville)

City officials mentioned the free public skatepark under the bridge will also be closed during this time.

