Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Anderson Co.
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding multiple drugs and guns at his house.
Deputies say Jeffrey Willis was arrested on multiple charges after they found the following:
- 254.5 grams of meth
- 454.5 grams of cocaine
- 34.2 grams of crack
- 352.1 grams of heroin
- 2,440.3 grams of marijuana
- 21 guns
Willis was arrested on trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and weapons possession charges.
