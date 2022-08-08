Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding multiple drugs and guns at his house.

Deputies say Jeffrey Willis was arrested on multiple charges after they found the following:

254.5 grams of meth

454.5 grams of cocaine

34.2 grams of crack

352.1 grams of heroin

2,440.3 grams of marijuana

21 guns

Willis was arrested on trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and weapons possession charges.

