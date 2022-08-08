Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Anderson Co.

Jeffrey Willis
Jeffrey Willis
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding multiple drugs and guns at his house.

Deputies say Jeffrey Willis was arrested on multiple charges after they found the following:

  • 254.5 grams of meth
  • 454.5 grams of cocaine
  • 34.2 grams of crack
  • 352.1 grams of heroin
  • 2,440.3 grams of marijuana
  • 21 guns

Willis was arrested on trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and weapons possession charges.

