Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday.

Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy. 39. They go on to say the driver traveled off the right-side of the road hitting a tree and was ejected.

The driver passed away at the scene.

