National average of gas on verge of $3.99, survey says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national average price of gas is on the verge of under $4 while the average price of gas in Greenville is $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $3.14 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon.

Here’s a look at neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg - $3.57 per gallon

Charlotte - $3.86 per gallon

Asheville - $3.97 per gallon

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less. Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.