New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September.

The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors.

Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday only. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 the haunted attraction will be open every night of the week “until victims are gone”.

Night Terrors is located at 4530 US-29 in Belton, SC.

General admission tickets are $25, Scaredy Cat tickets are $28 and Hands-on tickets go for $28, according to organizers.

For more information visit the Anderson Jockey Lot’s page or call 864-276-7048.

