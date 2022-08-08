Off-duty fire captain saves homeowner’s life in Asheville

Off-duty fire captain saves life in Asheville
Off-duty fire captain saves life in Asheville(Asheville Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Department said an off-duty fire captain saved a life during a fire Sunday night.

Asheville Fire Department Captain Pigman was the first on scene of a fire along Fairfax Road when she rushed to help a resident to safety.

The department said two patients were taken to the hospital.

“AFD is proud of all firefighters and their commitment to serving out community,” said the department.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
Mindful Monday: Benefits of herbal tea
Mindful Monday: Benefits of herbal tea
Bridge repairs on Swamp Rabbit Trail
Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs
Anderson Jockey Lot presents Night Terrors
New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot