Off-duty fire captain saves homeowner’s life in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Department said an off-duty fire captain saved a life during a fire Sunday night.

Asheville Fire Department Captain Pigman was the first on scene of a fire along Fairfax Road when she rushed to help a resident to safety.

The department said two patients were taken to the hospital.

“AFD is proud of all firefighters and their commitment to serving out community,” said the department.

