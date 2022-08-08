Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are responding to a shooting near a business in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson Police Department is on scene along East River Street.

Officials from Medshore Ambulance Service confirmed that two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.