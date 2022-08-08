Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

Police are responding to a shooting on East River Street in Anderson.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are responding to a shooting near a business in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson Police Department is on scene along East River Street.

Officials from Medshore Ambulance Service confirmed that two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

