Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community.

Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers, they searched the home and found 67.7 grams of suspected fentanyl that the suspects were trying to flush down the toilet. They also found another 56.5 grams of suspected fentanyl concealed inside a file folder in a bedroom.

The following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

27-year-old Steven Grimes of Asheville, NC.

Two counts of Grand Jury Indictments out of Buncombe County for Trafficking Heroin

Charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Opium

Banishment service

20-year-old Jahad Craig of Asheville, NC.

2 counts of Trafficking Opium

Banishment Service

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.