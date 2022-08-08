USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel

South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann runs a route against Charleston Southern during an NCAA...
South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann runs a route against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Josh Vann has taken a huge step forward for the Gamecocks. Last season, he turned into one of the SEC’s top playmakers, logging 679 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns.

He’s got extra inspiration at home to take another step forward: to make the best example for his new-born daughter.

Jennah was born a few months ago. It has changed Vann’s perspective.

“Just setting a standard for myself and her,” Josh Vann said. “She learns and grows every day. So, I would hate to paint a bad picture for her. If I’m a knucklehead out here and doing the wrong thing, not setting the standard for myself and expectations. So, just having a kid, it changes a lot. It does change a lot and I’m very thankful for her.”

Vann is a fifth-year senior for the Gamecocks. He was named to the All-SEC Preseason third-team this year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by...
Ella Strong: Clemson’s Bryan Bresee inspired by sister’s strength
Clemson guard Alex Hemenway drives to the basket in France on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Clemson beats Paris All-Stars 93-50
Melanie Mills, widow of former NFL player Sam Mills poses with his bust during an induction...
Hall of Fame welcomes inspirational ‘Field Mouse,’ Sam Mills
Gaffney player joins Panthers at camp
Gaffney football player joins Panthers at camp