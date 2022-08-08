USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Josh Vann has taken a huge step forward for the Gamecocks. Last season, he turned into one of the SEC’s top playmakers, logging 679 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns.

He’s got extra inspiration at home to take another step forward: to make the best example for his new-born daughter.

Jennah was born a few months ago. It has changed Vann’s perspective.

“Just setting a standard for myself and her,” Josh Vann said. “She learns and grows every day. So, I would hate to paint a bad picture for her. If I’m a knucklehead out here and doing the wrong thing, not setting the standard for myself and expectations. So, just having a kid, it changes a lot. It does change a lot and I’m very thankful for her.”

Vann is a fifth-year senior for the Gamecocks. He was named to the All-SEC Preseason third-team this year.

