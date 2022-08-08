USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night.

The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS.

USGS said this is earthquake hit a little over 6 miles from High Point, NC, 10 miles from Thomasville, NC and almost 13 miles from Greensboro, NC.

