Workers from Upstate Starbucks hold press conference on alleged actions by store

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of workers gathered in front of an Anderson County Starbucks on Monday afternoon to hold a press conference addressing some of the actions they said the store allegedly took against them.

Workers from the Starbucks located at 4686 Clemson Boulevard claimed they were suspended in retaliation for unionizing. They added that the store has been closed since Saturday.

According to workers, they presented a letter outlining their demands to the store’s manager on August 1, 2022. Following this presentation, the store’s manager reported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that the employees would not let her leave until they got a raise and that one employee assaulted her during the incident. Deputies said nobody has been charged for this incident yet.

At Monday’s press conference, workers discussed their collective action and announced charges that the union plans to file against Starbucks.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.