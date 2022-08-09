$11M allocated for housing stability services across state

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local United Ways announced a partnership with SC Housing that will allocate $11 million to housing stability across the state with $400,00 designated for two Upstate counties.

The organization said the $11 million will go to providing housing stability services including case management, housing navigation, landlord-tenant mediation, and eviction-related legal services.

39 counties in South Carolina are eligible for the funds that are being distributed, according to Local United Ways. In United Way of the Piedmont’s tri-county footprint, Cherokee and Union Counties are eligible and the organization is working to commit and deploy $400,000 to its partners in those communities.

The community partners in Cherokee and Union Counties include:

AccessHealth

C4 Services

Cherokee County Senior Centers

Miracle Hill

Project REST

Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union

Trinity Baptist Church

Union County Library System

Cherokee County Meals on Wheels

“United Way of the Piedmont is honored to be a partner in this work,” said Libbie Cheek, Community Resource Coordinator for Cherokee County at United Way of the Piedmont. “These funds will allow organizations to work deeper and more closely with families in Gaffney and Blacksburg to recover from the pandemic and address housing-related challenges.”

