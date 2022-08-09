‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare

President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says a prayer during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)((Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church.

Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.

Aventer took to social media to keep up with her husband’s health status until he was released from a hospital in Atlanta on July 20.

The church said on Tuesday Pastor John will return to both services at Relentless Greenville on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station.
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co
Back to school driving reminders
Police, troopers issue back to school reminders to drivers
$11M allocated for housing stability services across state