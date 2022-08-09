Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location.

The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station.

The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers including Belladina’s Italian Market, The Junkyard, Cohesive Coffee and Poogan’s Southern Kitchen.

Cocobowlz started as a food truck in the Upstate before expanding to multiple brick-and-mortar storefronts. Their menu includes acai with flavored bases, smoothies, organic granola and fresh fruit.

