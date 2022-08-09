Connecting the Carolinas: Groups push for revamp of old rail line

Nonprofits look to revitalize old railroad
By Anna Arinder
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An old rail line is getting a possible revamp. Three conservation groups between North and South Carolina are pushing for its return, but they’re wanting to turn it into a walking trail.

Saluda Grade Rail Trail hasn’t been active since 2001. It spans 31 miles running through Saluda, Tryon, Landrum, and Inman.

Upstate Forever, one of the nonprofits looking to purchase the land, says they are still in the planning phase for the trial.

The next steps are to raise money to purchase the land.

