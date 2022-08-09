Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co

(KEYC News Now)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a victim in a car crash died days later at the hospital on Aug. 4.

28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale was involved in a crash along Highway 72 in Clinton on Aug. 2, according to the coroner.

The coroner said Barksdale was flown to Spartanburg Regional and died from blunt force trauma two days later.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station.
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare
Back to school driving reminders
Police, troopers issue back to school reminders to drivers
$11M allocated for housing stability services across state