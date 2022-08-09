Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a victim in a car crash died days later at the hospital on Aug. 4.

28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale was involved in a crash along Highway 72 in Clinton on Aug. 2, according to the coroner.

The coroner said Barksdale was flown to Spartanburg Regional and died from blunt force trauma two days later.

This is all the information we have at this time.

