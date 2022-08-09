Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24.

20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26.

Deputies and rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around where Gabe Focaracci’s car was found on July 12 along Curtis Creek Road, according to officials.

In total, officials said nine searches were made by authorities and organizations since the discovery of the car.

An autopsy is said to be conducted sometime this week.

MORE NEWS: Family offering reward to find NC man missing more than a month

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.