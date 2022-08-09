Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working to identify the person possibly responsible for recent mail thefts around the area.

Anyone with information regarding this truck or the person responsible is asked to call 864-984-4967. People can also leave tips at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips or through CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).

