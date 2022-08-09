District 356 set to open in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville’s newest entertainment area is preparing to open.

What used to be a street next to Flour Field on the West End has become transformed into District 356.

It was brought together through a partnership between the Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville.

“We’re not located like specifically in the middle of downtown. We’re kind of located far down this way on the West End like you were saying, and it’s been interesting to see more and more people just walking by,” explained Servus Bar Manager Patrick Molloy.

The Virtual Reality bar is like nothing else you’ll find on the West End of downtown Greenville, and gets extra crowded when the Drive are playing just across the street.

“I would say that it’s an overall positive thing because a lot of people are drawn from out of town to come down here, and once they’re down here, they’re, like I said, walking down on the West End. We get to pull them into our building here,” said Molloy.

The hope now is that District 356 will bring even more people to this side of town.

The project started in early 2021 and is modeled off Jersey Street. The street located next to Fenway Park in Boston.

“It will give us a chance to take the community impact that everyone has loved about Flour Field and the Drive experience for the last 16, 17 years and will allow us to extend it out onto the street itself outside of the ballpark,” said Greenville Drive VP of Marketing Jeff Brown.

Named after the career batting average of Upstate baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson, the entertainment space can hold anything from live music to food trucks, live performers, and more. The area can also be utilized beyond just Drive games.

“You’ll start to see a lot of the community events that we host here, outside of baseball games, have District 356 elements to it,” said Brown.

“What’s really happening is that this area of town is becoming what we’re calling an entertainment district. It’s where people come to play and be entertained,” he added.

The grand opening of District 356 is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Field Street gate.

