Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers.

The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of Columbia, SC.

USGS confirms a magnitude 1.64 earthquake occurred 5.9 miles west of Boykin, South Carolina, at 1:59 a.m. today (8-9-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/3HcSYn91iA pic.twitter.com/UD4VJhonNH — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2022

