Family calls on city council to demolish house after women found murdered

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than a month after a 69-year-old mother was brutally murdered, her family is asking the city to tear down the home where she was found.

Monday afternoon Susan Donald’s family took their pleas directly to the Greenville City Council.

The home where police found 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald is abandoned, and it has been for years according to the family. For them, seeing that empty house is just a reminder of the horrific crime that took away a woman they loved.

“She’s always been a loving person. no matter what background you come from, you know the type of people you might hang around, she still showed love to everybody.” said Casey Donald, as he described his mother, Susan Donald.

Susan Donald was a friend, a neighbor and a grandmother. On July 2nd she was assaulted and strangled to death. The Greenville Police Department found her in an abandoned home on Leach street.

“We’re not gonna wait around and play games with this homeowner, we believe something should be done with this house,” said Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together.

Wilson, along with Susan Donald’s daughter and family are asking city leaders for one thing.

“When something happens at businesses, they’re quick to close it down, well we’re saying something happen at this house, close it down” said Wilson.

Susan Donald’s daughter and grandchildren live just yards away from the home.

so, for them, the house is not only an eyesore, but a grim reminder of what happened to their mother.

“Just imagine there are children that live next door, their grandmother got killed in this house. so, when the mother goes to work, when the kids go to school, they have to walk out and look at this house every single day” said Wilson.

According to city records, the homeowner now lives in Georgia. Despite sitting empty for a while now, it hasn’t been condemned. Under city code, once a house is condemned by code enforcement, it’s boarded up. After it remains vacant for a period of time, the city can take ownership and eventually demolish it, but it can be a long process and first, they have to give owners a chance to clean it up themselves and possibly be fined.

“We’re hoping that the owner will have some type of compassion and realize something needs to be done,” said Wilson.

The city has already sent two violation notices to the owners since Donald’s murder.

The City Manager promised Donald’s family they’ll take action and the family says they’ll keep pushing until it happens.

“It doesn’t matter how many times we have to come, who we have to pull or push until we get some type of justice on this.” said Wilson.

Ricky McCullough has been charged with murdering Susan Donald and he’s also charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.