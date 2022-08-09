Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Tuesday about the leagues decision to seek a tougher penalty for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Goodell saying it is because the quarterback’s actions were “egregious’' and of “predatory behavior.’’

The NFL’s disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down a sig-game suspension for Watson earlier this month. Last week, the NFL formally appealed that decision abd appointed Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Watson’s suspension.

Goodell was in front of media Tuesday following a league meeting called to approve the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group. The commissioner was asked why the NFL appealed Robinson’s decision and was seeking a suspension of at least a year for the former Clemson quarterback.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,’’ Goodell said. “There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior.’’

Goodell added he did not know when Harvey would make a ruling.

Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct during massage sessions while with the Houston Texans. The accusations came up in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women.

