SC AG: Greenville Co. men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenville County men were arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

AG Wilson said Norman Newton Winkles, 53, and Trevor Lance Williams, 33, were arrested on six total charges.

Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to both Winkles and Williams, Wilson said. Investigators state the two men distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials said Williams was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second-degree. Winkles was arrested the following day and was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second-degree.

AG Wilson mentioned that Winkles was out on bond from a prior arrest on related charges in 2019.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

