Greenville County Schools still looking to hire bus drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) goes back to school in a week and bus drivers have started to prepare their routes, however, the district says it is still in need of more drivers.

Drivers already hired are spending the week practicing their routes and going through safety training to prepare for the new year.

GCS says nearly 30 more drivers have been hired compared to 2021 but the district is still short almost 60 drivers before the start of the school year on Monday, Aug. 15.

The district said they are working to bring back old routes with the new drivers they are hiring.

According to state law, no child will have to ride on a bus longer than 90 minutes to get to or from school.

“We’ve been recruiting and training all summer,” said transportation director Adam James. “We still have a driver shortage but it is not as bad as it was starting out last year. We upped our pay over the summer so I think we’re getting a few more candidates to come in for the increased pay.”

This year, the district raised the pay for drivers to $19 an hour and at the end of the nine weeks, drivers will get a bonus.

MORE NEWS: Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.