Highway Patrol warning drivers as schools start back

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school buses are back on the road again for the new year.

Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, stay off their phones, check their text messages and social media apps when they get home and watch their speed.

“Driving a motor vehicle is dangerous and [drivers] need to do everything within their power to make it as safe as possible,” said Trooper Ridgeway.

Master Trooper Ridgeway has tips on when you need to stop for a bus:

If you are on a two-lane road, both directions must stop.

If you are on a road that has two or more travel lanes in each direction, then you have to stop if you’re going the same way as the bus.

Those driving in the opposite direction can keep moving but make sure you slow down and be careful.

“This is a public roadway for everyone,” said Ridgeway. “My family is on the roadway, your family is on the roadway, our friends are on the roadway. We all share the roadways together so we all need to be responsible and that way we make sure that it’s a safe place for all motorists across South Carolina and here in the Upstate.”

