Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness.

The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.

“Please keep Senior Deputy Bryson’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Senior Deputy Bryson will be deeply missed,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Roads closed after car crashes into power pole in Greenville Co., police say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.