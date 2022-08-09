Man admits he was on meth when he hit, killed Upstate teen

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County man charged in the 2021 crash killing a 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Travis Collins, 35, admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he struck and killed 15-year-old Zailyn Jackson near the intersection of Old Hills Bridge and Cross Anchor roads.

Travis Collins (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

Jackson was standing outside a family member’s vehicle that was broken down when he was hit.

“Zailyn’s death is an example of how illegal drug use effects innocent people,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He was trying to help a family member deal with a car problem when the wreck occurred.”

Jackson was a freshman at Woodruff High School. Spartanburg District 4 released the following statement after the deadly crash:

Collins was sentenced to 18 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he’s eligible for release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.