Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man has died after he was shot overnight.

Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.

Chester is originally from Anderson, currently lives in Lexington, and was back in the Upstate visiting when he got into an argument with an unknown man prior to the shooting, according to police.

The department said Chester was taken to the hospital where he later passed around 6:48 a.m.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently following up on leads and anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

