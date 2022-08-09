MLB at Field of Dreams returns Thursday on FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The MLB at Field of Dreams game is back on FOX Carolina this Thursday!

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, two of baseball’s most historic clubs, will play a regular-season game on the baseball field surrounded by cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa.

The field is next to the filming location for the 1989 movie Field of Dreams. MLB says this year, the game will include new ceremonies and features to “celebrate baseball’s ability to link generations, a central theme of the movie.”

The teams will wear custom uniforms inspired by the clubs’ attire in the early 20th century.

After the game, country musician Walker Hayes will perform a concert at the park.

Tune into FOX Carolina for coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. The game will air at 7 p.m.

