Morgan Square in Spartanburg to stay closed to vehicles for 2 more years

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years.

In July 2022, the council voted to form a committee to study this area and determine what is best to help it succeed.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members argued that this two-year period will give the new committee time to come up with ideas and make recommendations to the council.

The council first closed Morgan Square to vehicle traffic in 2020 to help businesses expand their seating and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies investigating mail thefts
Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts
Suspect charged following shooting in Greenville County
Suspect charged following shooting in Greenville County
Anderson City shooting
Two injured during shooting in Anderson
Where is Michael Thrasher?
Where is Michael Thrasher?