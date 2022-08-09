Morgan Square in Spartanburg to stay closed to vehicles for 2 more years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years.

In July 2022, the council voted to form a committee to study this area and determine what is best to help it succeed.

Last night City Council approved the creation of a committee to make recommendations on enhancements to Morgan Square. The committee will guide a public input process on potential changes and will present its recommendations to Council in 6-12 months https://t.co/iq9m0lfelY — City of Spartanburg (@SpartanburgCity) July 26, 2022

During Monday night’s meeting, council members argued that this two-year period will give the new committee time to come up with ideas and make recommendations to the council.

The council first closed Morgan Square to vehicle traffic in 2020 to help businesses expand their seating and limit the spread of COVID-19.

