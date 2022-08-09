Panthers quarterback battle continues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers opened their final week of Training Camp Monday at Wofford College.

Once again, all eyes were on the every move of the quarterbacks battle.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield continue to split reps with the first-team offense Monday.

Ahead of practice, reports surfaced of Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer shopping returning Panthers starter Darnold to other teams. Before practice was over those reports were being contested and after practice both head coach Matt Rhule and Darnold told the media Fitterer had assured them both it was not true.

As for the standing on the current competition, Rhule acknowledged the competition remains back-and-forth.

“I know that one quarterback has played better than the other one day and then some other things the next day,” Rhule said. “We see it day by day but both guys are competitors are fighting back so I wouldn’t say necessarily that we’ve made an evaluation of that. But there’s been days we can point to one guy and say he’s. But I think it’s been back and forth. I think both guys are battling really well.”

The Panthers open pre-season action on Saturday when they head north to take on the Washington Commanders.

Rhule said he plans on carrying three passers on the initial 53-man roster and expects each of the quarterbacks to take snaps this weekend.

