Parents charged after 7-year-old shoots self in Oconee Co.

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a child who accidentally shot herself are now facing charges.

Deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road on July 14 after a 7-year-old girl shot herself in the chest. The child underwent several surgeries and was in the intensive care unit following the shooting.

Her parents, Tyler and Amy Smith, are charged with unlawful neglect.

According to arrest warrants, the couple left a loaded firearm within reach of four children in the home.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.