Parents charged after 7-year-old shoots self in Oconee Co.

Tyler and Amy Smith
Tyler and Amy Smith(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a child who accidentally shot herself are now facing charges.

Deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road on July 14 after a 7-year-old girl shot herself in the chest. The child underwent several surgeries and was in the intensive care unit following the shooting.

Her parents, Tyler and Amy Smith, are charged with unlawful neglect.

According to arrest warrants, the couple left a loaded firearm within reach of four children in the home.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zailyn Jackson
Man admits he was on meth when he hit, killed Upstate teen
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin's BridgeWay Station.
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
WATCH: RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare