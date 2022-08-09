Roads closed after car crashes into power pole in Greenville Co., police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is working to restore power after a crash in Greenville County overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said a car crashed into a power pole along Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive.

Roads are closed in both directions while crews are on scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

