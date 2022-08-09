SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year.

Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021.

Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were the most common for the fifth year in a row, according to officials. They added that they took 622 complaints about vehicles in 2021, a 10.7% increase from the year before.

Here is a look at the other top complaints.

#Type of complaint# of Complaints Taken
1Vehicles622
2Real Estate Transactions 597
3Contractors 331
4Utilities 295
5Landlord/ Tenant260
6Debt Collection232
7Internet Purchases/ Services 214
8Finance178
9Medical169
10Store Purchases 91

According to officials, these numbers were part of the data featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. The report showed insight into the 280,413 complaints filed with 23 consumer protection agencies across the country.

Anyone who needs to file a complaint can find more information at consumer.sc.gov.

