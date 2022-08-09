Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van.

At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago.

“It gives me severe fatigue from when I wake up to when I finally go to bed to go to sleep at night,” he said.

His mother, Kathy Childress, says trying to get him out of the house has become nearly impossible. She said the two have fallen twice in the last two weeks while transferring him to her car.

FOX Carolina reporter Anna Arinder and Tony Childress (Provided by family)

A wheelchair-accessible van would be life-changing for Tony, she said, who has necessary neurological and physical therapy appointments at the Roger C. Peace rehabilitation hospital.

Tony Childress said it would allow him to do something he loves: going to the movies.

“It’s a source of tremendous joy for me,” he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the van.

