WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston.

Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers.

“I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom, Jackie Thrasher, said.

It’s been five years since Jackie Thrasher last saw her son, and the chilling details are still as vivid today.

“He came here, and his daddy went outside and he told his daddy somebody’s going to kill him,” Jackie Thrasher said, “My husband told Michael we’ve done all we can do for you. You’re going to have to get yourself some help. He left and he didn’t go missing right then, but we never seen him again.”

Less than two months later, Michael Thrasher disappeared. His family reported him missing on August 7, 2017.

As minutes turned into hours, and countless days into sleepless nights, his family has never stopped questioning who he was talking about.

“My husband asked him and he never would tell him. He just said they are going to kill me daddy. My husband kept asking him who he was talking about, but he wouldn’t say.”

Michael’s mom said he was an addict and she worried about his well-being.

“I think he was with the wrong people. I believe he got into something he couldn’t get out of and they killed him.”

Tips have led Williamston police to Saluda River multiples times over the years.

Though investigators have conducted four large scale searches of the river, they have found no signs of Thrasher.

As the clock ticks forward and another day passes by, Thrasher’s mom prays someone will come forward and help bring her son home.

“Please tell me where my son is so I can get some closure. Me and my husband are aging, and we need to know. We just need to know. I’m begging you, tell me where my son is, please,” Jackie Thrasher said.

Thrasher’s family is offering a $12,000 reward for credible information that leads to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jody Culbertson with Williamston Police at 864-509-7949. You can remain anonymous.

